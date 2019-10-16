Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Panipat, Haryana, on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Panipat, Haryana, on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Haryana's Cong government worked on 3Ds - 'Darbari, Damad, Damad Ke Dalal', says Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:18 IST

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted the Congress over land deals involving Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, saying that her party's government in Haryana worked on the principle of three Ds - Government of "darbaris" (courtiers), Government of "Damad" (son-in-law) and Government of "Damad Ke Dalal" (brokers of son-in-law).
Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that Bhupinder Singh Hooda government was marked by corruption and the goondaism took place in the Indian National Lok Dal government led by Om Prakash Chautala.
"The Congress government worked on the principle of 3Ds - a government of courtiers, a government of son-in-law and of brokers of son-in-law. The sin of giving the land of farmers of Haryana to the son-in-law of Delhi Durbar was committed by Hoodaji," said Shah.
"Do you want a corrupt government, a government which works for the son-law of Gandhi family or you want a corruption-free government. If you want a government committed to the development, then re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar government under the leadership of Modiji," he said.

Shah said that Haryana was free of "goondaism and "corruption" under the BJP government and all sections were making progress.
The BJP chief raised questions over the performance of the Hooda government for 10 years till 2014 and challenged him for a debate.
He said the BJP-led government has done better in five years as compared to 50 years of the Congress rule.
Shah said Haryana got Rs 22,900 crore under the 13th Finance Commission when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre and got over Rs 1.17 lakh crore under 15th Finance Commission when the BJP-led NDA government was at the Centre. (ANI)

