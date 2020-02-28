Haryana's economy on rise, says CM Manohar Lal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Friday that Haryana's economy is on the rise.

"The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing. Per capita income is almost twice that of all-India level, the fiscal deficit has been confined to the limits of 3 percent of GDP; exports are booming, and the trend of increasing revenue deficit has been reversed," he said while presenting the Budget 2020-21.

Chief Minister said as per advance estimates for 2019-20, Haryana's GDP would be Rs 8.31 lakh crore at the current value which means that despite having 1.34 percent geographical area and accounting for 2.09 percent of the total population of the country, Haryana contributes 4 percent to the national GDP.

"It is clear that if we continue walking the path of reforms and fiscal discipline in this manner, Haryana will make a unique and effective contribution in achieving the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of increasing the size of India's economy to $ 5 trillion i.e. Rs 3,58,54,500 lakh crore, which will be written in golden letters in the Nation's economic history. I am confident that today's State Budget will make this path easy and expansive", he added.

The Chief Minister said he was happy that he had succeeded in fulfilling his resolve to make the State Budget only after holding comprehensive discussions with representatives of all sections of the society, representatives of organizations of the economic sector of Haryana, as well as MPs and MLAs having different political ideologies who were elected by the people in the General Elections of 2019.

"For two consecutive months, I held eight pre-budget consultation sessions. It will be apt to say that some of the suggestions were similar and others were related to the general working of the government. Overall, more than 300 different suggestions were directly related to the budget", he said. (ANI)

