Has headless Congress become brainless: Naqvi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:05 IST

Naidu for code of conduct for lawmakers

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon political parties to frame a code of conduct for its legislators on their behaviour in Parliament and Assemblies that should bar members from rushing to the well of the House, shouting of slogans, carrying of ba