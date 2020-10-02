Hathras gang-rape: UP administration resorting to evil ways to hide truth, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congres leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged Hathras gang-rape case, stating that the state administration has resorted to "evil ways to hide the truth" and the family members of the victim are being "barbarically treated and abused".

"The Uttar Pradesh administration has resorted to evil ways to hide the truth. Neither we nor the media have been allowed to meet the victim's family. The family members of the victim are being barbarically treated and abused. No Indian could support this kind of behaviour," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi was manhandled, stopped and even arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on his way to Hathras to meet the family of the gangrape victim along with party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders.



Earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet as he wrote, "I will not bow down to anyone's injustice".

Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway. They were later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

A case has been registered against Rahul and Priyanka, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)

