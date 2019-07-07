Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

With this, the total number of arrested persons in temple vandalism case stands at 17.

A few days ago, Delhi Police Commissioner along with other senior officials of Delhi Police visited the area. During his visit, Patnaik had assured the residents that culprits will not be spared. He had also held talks with people from both the communities as a part of the confidence-building measure.

Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in the case.

Tension gripped on Monday after a mob vandalised a temple in the area. However, the situation returned to normalcy a few days later. (ANI)

