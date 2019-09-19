Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Nashik on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Have faith in judiciary: PM Modi on Ram temple issue

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:40 IST

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Breaking his silence over the controversial Ram temple issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged those whom he called "bayan veer" (loudmouths) speaking on the issue to remain silent till the judgement comes and to have faith in the Indian judiciary.
"Since the last two weeks some 'bayan veers' have started making non-sensical statements on Ram temple. People need to have faith in the Supreme Court. When the Court is hearing the issue on a day to day basis and listening to all the sides, I am astonished where did these 'bayan bahadurs' come from? Why are they creating obstacles?" he said.
He said everyone should trust the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and judiciary of India.
"I request these people with folded hands to trust the judiciary of India, for God's sake for Lord Ram's sake. Have trust on our judicial system," he said.
PM's remarks are likely targeted at leaders who have recently commented on the Ram Temple issue creating unnecessary controversy.
Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma had recently said that the temple will be constructed in Ayodhya since "Supreme Court is ours".
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also demanded recently that the Centre take a "courageous" decision to bring in a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the parties involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case to conclude their arguments by October 18.
Conclusion of hearing in the case by October 18 will mean the five-judge Constitution bench hearing the case will have a month to write the judgement and pronounce it before November 17, which is the retirement day of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. (ANI)

