Have filed complaint with police: Kirit Somaiya on 'free Kashmir' poster seen in protest at Gateway of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that he has filed a complaint with the police regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen at the Gateway of India during a protest against violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"I have filed a complaint with Police, they have assured me of investigation," Somaiya said.

Last night, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir." The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages.

Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- "Stand with JNU."

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

