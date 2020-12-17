Have information that Suvendu will join BJP, leaving party before polls is betrayal: TMC's Sougata Ray

Kolkata (West Bengal) December 17 (ANI): Asserting that leaving the party just six months ahead of the Assembly polls is betrayal, Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Ray said Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, would join the BJP.

"I have information that Adhikari will join the BJP. The BJP only does these things. It lures people to their party; the BJP doesn't have any policy. Across the nation from Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka, they did this thing, they played around with money," he said.

Ray added that Adhikari nursed an ambition of becoming the chief minister or deputy chief minister after Mamata Banerjee.



"We haven't fulfilled his ambition; he wanted that after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he should be the leader of the party, however, he hasn't really spoken about the matter. He wanted control over five districts, but the party wasn't ready. In his mind, he wanted to become the deputy chief minister or chief minister of West Bengal," Ray said while talking to ANI.

He further said they spoke to him on December 1, but the next day he informed the party that they can't work together. "That day we decided to not speak to him anymore. Suvendu Adhikari has betrayed the party. Leaving the party just six months before the state election, after winning Lok Sabha seats on the TMC's symbol twice and being a minister for 4.5 years, is betrayal. If he wanted to leave the TMC, he should have done it two years ago," he said.

"I don't think Suvendu Adhikari will get a good position in the BJP. Will the leaders leave their position for him? Did Mukul Roy get any right position even after joining the BJP," Ray added.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Wednesday went to TMC MP Sunil Mondal's residence in Durgapur to pay condolences after his mother's demise. (ANI)

