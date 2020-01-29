Have not applied for KPCC presidentship, says DK Shivakumar

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he has not applied for the presidentship of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

"I have not applied for the post of KPCC president. I am also not an aspirant. The KPCC president and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders said that they have resigned but the party has not accepted their resignations," Shivakumar told reporters.

"Dinesh Gundu Rao is KPCC president. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly is Siddaramaiah. So, we are working under them," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao had resigned from their respective posts after the party's drubbing in the bye-elections held for 15 Assembly seats last year. (ANI)

