"Have not received any piece of legislation since I left Thiruvananthapuram": Kerala Governor on ordinance

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday slammed the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala and said he can give numerous examples "where they interfered in functioning of Universities daily".

The Governor, who was in the national capital, said he is prepared to resign if there is an instance where he tried to interfere in the business of the government.

Asked about his opinion on the ordinance passed by Kerala government, he said "since the time I left Thiruvananthapuram, I didn't receive any piece of legislation".

"It will not possible for me to talk about anything without first applying my mind," he said.

"Job to run Universities is with Chancellor, to run government is with the elected government. Give me one instance where I tried to interfere in the business of government, I shall resign that very moment. I can give you 1001 examples where they interfered in the functioning of Universities daily," he added.

There has been a tussle between the state governor and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over a range of issues including appointments in universities and legislations.

The state government has sent an ordinance to Raj Bhavan for the removal of the state governor from the post of chancellor of the state universities.



Referring to the protests outside Raj Bhavan on the universities' issue, the Governor said he cannot be pressurised.

"I'm not going to deal with these things. But I can tell you one thing, I think there's enough evidence for you to come to the conclusion that I'm not the type of person who can pressurised," he said.

However, he added that everyone has a democratic right to protest.

"We are in a democracy and everyone can exercise their democratic rights," he said.

CPI-M activists on Tuesday marched up to Raj Bhavan to protest against the Kerala Governor's order asking nine Vice Chancellors to resign.

Arif Mohammad Khan said his duty is to uphold the law and constitution and no amount of threat can deter him from upholding the law.

"I have already said that it is my duty to respect, accept and carry out what orders or judgment comes from the judiciary," he added.

Kerala Governor said he has written a letter to the state Chief Minister regarding the pending bills and has sought clarifications.

"They themselves know what they doing is not according to law," he said.


