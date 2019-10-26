Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat speaking to mediapersons in Baramati on Satutday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat speaking to mediapersons in Baramati on Satutday. Photo/ANI

Have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form govt, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:01 IST

Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress Maharashtra Committee president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday stated that the party has not received any proposal from Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.
Speaking to mediapersons alongside Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Thorat said, "We have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena so far and neither have we formulated any future strategy. If we receive a proposal, I will have to ask the party high command for their directions."
"We have also not made any such proposal (to Shiv Sena). Pawar saheb himself said the day before yesterday that we will play the role of a constructive opposition," he added.
Congress has won 44 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly elections while their alliance partner NCP has won 54 seats.
Earlier in the day, Thorat paid a visit to Sharad Pawar in "his personal capacity".
Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, MP, and his grand-nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar were also present during Thorat's visit.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Shiv Sena leaders on Saturday demanded that BJP should give a written assurance that both the alliance partners will run the government according to a 50-50 formula for two-and-a-half-years each. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:34 IST

Varanasi: Sportspersons light thousands of lamps to pay tribute...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Many sportspersons and sports enthusiasts paid tribute to the martyrs by lighting thousands of lamps at the Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:28 IST

Will fight for justice, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was granted bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case, said on Saturday that he will fight for justice.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:23 IST

People of J-K are no more victims of dual citizenship, says Ram Madhav

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The people of Jammu and Kashmir are no longer victims of dual citizenship as it has been completely integrated with India, said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:21 IST

CRPF head constable seriously injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A head constable of CRPF sustained serious injuries and at least five personnel of the paramilitary force were injured after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:18 IST

President, Vice President extend greetings on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday greeted people on the eve of Diwali and said the festival of lights is a harbinger of hope and marks triumph of good over evil.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

Punjab: CM proposes new formula to SGPC to break impasse over...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In an attempt to break the impasse on joint celebration of the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday proposed that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should join the state government's event o

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

JJP could not match INLD's 2014 performance: Birender Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh on Saturday refrained from making a direct attack on Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala but took a swipe at him saying he projected his party as an alternative for Indian National Lok Dal (

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:15 IST

Fijian minister astonishes with flawless Hindi speech, song at...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As Fijian minister, Veena Kumar Bhatnagar walked up to the dais to deliver her speech as chief guest, few would have imagined that she would do so in Hindi and least of all that she would sing in the language too!

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:49 IST

Under a Srinagar Police initiative, 30 aspiring cricketers leave...

Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Under an initiative by the Srinagar police, a group of 30 aspiring cricketers were sent to KC Cricket academy in Jammu on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:48 IST

'Corruption washing machine,' Priyanka Gandhi tweets after Ajay...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed as 'corruption washing machine' the two-week furlough granted to Ajay Chautala, father of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:47 IST

Preparation begin to welcome Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee in Sweden

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 26 (ANI): As prepares to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, Sweden is gearing up to celebrate the contribution of the world's best laureates including India origin Abhijit Banerjee by recognizing their contributions at the Nobel Prize function which is scheduled to be held here on Dec

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:32 IST

Sonia attacks Centre, says farmers being forced to observe black...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday attacked the BJP-led Central government, saying farmers were being forced to observe "black Deepawali" as the kharif crops were being sold at an average 22.5 per cent below the minimum support price (MSP) and demanded that "d

Read More
iocl