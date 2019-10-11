Have regular talks with representatives of automobile industry, willing to hold talks with any other sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that she was regularly in talks with the representatives of the automobile industry and was ready to hold talks with members of other industries as well to accommodate their demands.

"I am interacting with the automobile sector players from all over the country. They have met me twice in Delhi. It is true that consumer demand has not revived for the automobile sector. If any sector wants anything in particular, they can always talk to me," Sitharaman said in response to a question about the slowdown in the automobile sector.

Sitharaman said her press conference was a part of the BJP's plan to interact with the citizens of the state ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"In the context of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, all over the state media interaction has started. The aim is to highlight the good works done by the state government and the Centre in the past five years," said she.

The Finance Minister praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led state government for helping all sections of the society in the state during its rule.

"Devendra Fadnavis led BJP-Shiv Sena govt in the last 5 years has touched each segment of Maharashtra and addressed the problems of each segment. Fadnavis has comprehensively addressed the issue of water shortage in Maharashtra," Sitharaman said.

"The water shortage issue needs more time and effort. I have, therefore, come to appeal to the voters of Maharashtra to take these factors into consideration as the state goes to polls," she added. (ANI)