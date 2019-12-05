Have written to Kerala CM to put emphasis on educational infrastructure: Rahul Gandhi

Pannikode (Kerala) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to put emphasis on educational infrastructure in the state.

Citing an example of an incident where a girl died in school after a snakebite, Gandhi said, "A few days back, a daughter of Wayanad was bitten by a snake and died in a school. We must not ignore this. So, I have written to the Chief Minister that he needs to put special emphasis on educational infrastructure."

The Congress leader, who is currently on a visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad said that Kerala has developed a reputation for a good education.

Gandhi while attending an event at a school here, said, "Education is at the heart of the development of any country. And Kerala has developed a reputation for a good education. Youngsters from Wayanad and rest of Kerala go abroad and make India proud." (ANI)