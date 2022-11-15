Haven't got invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Shegaon rally: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar Tuesday said on Tuesday that he did not get any invitation from Congress for attending Rahul Gandhi's rally at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday.

Earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told media at Washim in Maharashtra that a grand public meeting would be held at Shegaon during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra on November 18. Rahul Gandhi will be the chief guest at the rally, he added.

A former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar further said, "If senior leaders from our party have been invited to Rahul Gandhi's Shegaon rally, they might go for it."

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shiv Sena Udhav's Thackeray faction are partners with the Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.



Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh responding to media queries said "NCP and Udhav Thackeray's faction leaders are already participating in the Bharat Jodo yatra."

NCP leaders took part in the Nanded rally, whereas Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray himself participated in the yatra.

Another Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed her willingness to participate in the yatra, he added.

Rahul Gandhi led Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. The Yatra is currently in Maharashtra and it will end in Kashmir next year.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement. (ANI)

