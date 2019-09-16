Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Haven't received a single penny from Centre for flood relief in Madhya Pradesh: PC Sharma

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:40 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma on Saturday accused the Central government of not allocating funds for the relief operation in lieu of incessant rains and floods situation in the state.
He stated that Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded Rs 2000 crore for relief but not a 'single penny has been granted by the Centre'.
"Approximately Rs 100 crores have been distributed as part of flood relief. The Central government has already reduced the state's share. Instead of going to Neemuch and Mandsaur, Shivraj should go to Delhi and ask money for Madhya Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh. We have not received a single penny from the central government. We have demanded Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief," the minister added.
"The relief measures are ongoing in 36 rain-affected districts. Teams of SDRF, NDRF and the state police have been working in coordination for rescue operations. 255 response centres and 51 emergency centres have been opened. Over 45,000 people have been shifted to safer places. 150 temporary camps have been set; food and medical facilities have also been provided," he told reporters here.
Sharma further said that the state government has spent Rs 325 crores from their disaster fund of Rs 1,066 crore.
Hitting out at former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who promised to donate one month's salary to the flood-hit victims in Mandsaur, the minister said that the BJP leader should ask for funds from the Centre and collect money from people who were ministers during his 15 years of his government.
"We request that Shivraj should collect money from ministers who made money out of corruption during 15 years of their rule and give it to the state government for relief operations," he said.
On Sunday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh">Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba where he took stock of the current situation, preparedness, and rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:27 IST

Rohtak: Railway officials receive letter from 'JeM' threatening...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A letter, purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been received by Rohtak Railway station officials, threatening to blow up several railway stations including Rohtak, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:36 IST

J-K: Nursing and Midwifery schools inaugurated in Ramban and Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Advisor to Jammu-Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Sunday inaugurated nursing and midwifery schools in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:34 IST

Sanjay Dutt pays courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:33 IST

There is super emergency in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee: BJP...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an 'Expert in Emergency' after she claimed that there was a 'Super-Emergency' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:31 IST

Exercise TSENTR 2019 starts off in Russia's DONGUZ Ranges

Donguz Range (Russia), Sep 15 (ANI): The opening ceremony of Exercise TSENTR 2019, which aims at countering the threat of international terrorism, was conducted at the DONGUZ Ranges near Orenburg in Russia's Central Military District here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:26 IST

21 people rescued in Andhra boat capsize, rescue operations to...

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): As many as 21 people have been rescued from the tourist boat which capsized on Godavari river near Devipatnam in East Godavari district on Sunday, authorities have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:23 IST

Adequate arrangements made for students, teachers stranded in...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Rajasthan cabinet minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal on Sunday said that adequate food and shelter arrangements have been made at a Chittorgarh school where 350 students and 50 teachers are stranded due to heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:15 IST

NCMC holds meeting to review flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Sunday held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:13 IST

Chaos breaks out as workers jostle to meet Akhilesh Yadav; 2 injured

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): At least two Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after chaos broke out in a PWD guest house here as workers jostled to meet party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:57 IST

BJP's bad policies affecting economy: Akhilesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said their policies are adversely affecting the economy of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:56 IST

If there are any foreigners in Haryana, it's failure of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Kumari Selja said if illegal people are living in the state then it is the failure of his regime.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:56 IST

Bhopal: Police arrest 2 for chaining minors in madarsa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Police here arrested the managers of a private madarsa here and rescued two minors who were being mistreated at the institution, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Sahu on Sunday.

Read More
iocl