Haven't received any letter from PC Chacko: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Thursday denied to have received any letter from PC Chacko, in-charge for the party's city affairs.

"I am not replying to his letters because I haven't received any letter from him," Dikshit told ANI here.

Chacko had earlier said not to have received any reply from Dikshit for the four letters he wrote to her regarding the ongoing issues in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

"I have my own working style, which I will continue," former Chief Minister Dikshit added.

Since Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of Congress president, internal dispute in the party has increased.

Chacko on Wednesday had said the state unit Congress chief Dikshit that three working presidents in the state would work independently.

"As you are not keeping well, the three working Presidents in the state will work independently and report to you the decisions taken," Chacko's letter to Dikshit read.

Earlier this week, Chacko had written to Dikshit expressing his displeasure over her appointing 14 District Congress Committee observers and 280 Block Congress Committee observers without consulting him and the working presidents of the party's city unit.

Dikshit had on June 28 dissolved all 280 Block Congress Committees in the city with immediate effect, a decision which was later stayed by Chacko.

According to sources, Chacko had asked Dikshit and the three working presidents to meet and resolve the issue. (ANI)

