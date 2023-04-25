HC directs Delhi govt to decide on plea seeking free travel for Transgenders in DTC buses

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi Government to decide on the representation (plea) for free travel for transgenders in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

The HC gave this direction on a petition seeking their recognition as the third gender on the bus ticket.

The High Court passed the direction hearing a contempt plea filed by transgender person Amit Juyal. He argued that a division bench of the high court directed the government to decide the representation within four months in October 2022. The government has not taken a decision on the issue.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora directed the Delhi Government to decide on the representation within one month. The court warned, if the orders of the Division Bench within a period of one month are not complied with, then the Managing Director of DTC shall remain present in the court on the next date of hearing.

After issuing notice on the contempt plea, the high court listed the matter on August 18 for further hearing.



"At the request of the learned counsel for the Respondents, by way of a last opportunity, the matter is adjourned and the Respondents are directed to comply with the orders of the Division Bench within a period of one month, failing which the Managing Director shall remain present in Court on the next date of hearing," the order of April 21 reads.

The counsel for the Petitioner stated that the four-month period granted by the Division Bench expired on 19.02.2023. The wilful non-compliance of the order is writ large on the record.

He also stated that the indecision of GNCTD is causing grave prejudice to the Petitioner who suffers during his bus travel and prayed that the Respondent be directed to take a decision expeditiously.

On the other hand, the counsel for the respondents submitted that the petitioner's representation had been forwarded by the Chief Secretary to the Ministry of Transport, Government of Delhi.

He stated that he has no instructions with respect to the time required by the concerned Ministry to decide the representation of the Petitioner herein.

After hearing the submissions, the bench noted that the direction issued by the Division Bench through GNCTD is limited to taking a decision on the representation of the Petitioner and therefore, the Respondent's inaction and non-consideration of the said representation for more than six months is certainly protracted. (ANI)

