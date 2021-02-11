HC directs Delhi govt to provide free medicines to 4-yr-old heart patient

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): After a petition filed by a four-year-old heart patient admitted at G B Pant Hospital sought financial assistance for her treatment, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide medicines free of cost.



A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh order came on a petition filed by patient Sariya through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh seeking directions against the Delhi Government to provide her medicines free of cost, namely Bi Meningo and Pneumococcal vaccines prescribed by G B Pant Hospital.

"The petitioner's father, a poor rickshaw puller, cannot afford to purchase the prescribed medicines which are essentially required to save her life and therefore it is a constitutional obligation of Delhi Government to provide her free treatment including medicines," said Advocate Agarwal.

The child, Sariya, has a big size hole in the heart and needs surgery and the government hospitals including G B Pant Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had advised her for medicines worth Rs 43,200 but none of them have been provided. (ANI)

