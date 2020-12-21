HD Kumaraswamy dismisses reports of JDS merging with BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (S) HD Kumaraswamy on Monday dismissed reports of merging with BJP and said he wants to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority in the next Assembly polls in the state.

"Basavaraj Horatti's statement is his statement and that is not the party's decision. Here in this issue, individual leaders have their version which is not our the party's stand. Our party will not yield to any national party. When I was the chief minister, the Prime Minister positively responded to me. Our party will not merge with any national or regional party as we have a different background," Kumaraswamy told ANI when asked about Horatti's remark that "BJP will be stronger this time because they are natural partners".

"Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I am not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for the next 2.5 years to get a clear majority," he said.



On being asked about his party surviving alone against BJP and Congress, Kumaraswamy said: "Everyone is seeing how both national parties (BJP and Congress) want to come to us. Everybody needs JDS when they want...but then they backstab JDS after getting their fruits." (ANI)





