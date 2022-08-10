HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at KPCC president DK Shivakumar, advices to pay attention who are taking away your liberty

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday criticised Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar over his remark on Kumarswamy.

Earlier, Shivakumar had said that HD Kumaraswamy became the CM only because the Congress party fought for freedom and in the reply to this remark, Kumaraswamy lashed out at the KPCC president through a series of tweets.

He said, "Shivakumar's statement is a sign of immaturity and extremely childish." "I became the chief minister because of the freedom brought by the father of the nation and the universal constitution given by Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar," he added.



Later in a tweet, he said that D.K Shivakumar should pay attention to those in the party who are taking away his liberty.

He also questioned Congress about the essence of the 'Freedom Walk' which is likely to be performed on Independence Day from the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to the National College Grounds.

"Now you are going to walk on Independence Day. Can you explain a little about whose freedom? Will you answer to the anti-freedom acts carried out by Congress so far," he tweeted.

"Dr. BR Ambedkar was the minister in the first cabinet of the country, which gave us the Constitution and the Congress leaders who stopped such a gentleman from coming back to the Parliament and ruthlessly suppressed the voice of the downtrodden of India are today singing the hymn of Independence," he added.

Notably, Kumaraswamy, the 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka is the son of H. D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India. He held office as the CM only from 2006 to 2007 and is the leader of Karnataka State Janata Dal (Secular). Kumaraswamy on May 23, 2018, took the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala in front of the Vidhana Soudha to take over as the state CM. (ANI)

