HD Kumaraswamy to hold JDS legislative party meeting at his residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Amid talks of cabinet expansion to save the government in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to hold a Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) legislative party meeting at his residence here on Tuesday.

This comes after the Congress-JDS coalition has decided to induct two independent MLAs in the state cabinet earlier this week.

Besides, the portfolios of the MLAs will also be discussed in the meeting.

The JDS-Congress coalition, which is in power in the state, went through a rough patch during the campaigning of the recently concluded elections.

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both the JDS and the Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. However, the Karnataka Congress unit had said that there was no threat to the coalition in the state.

Congress has 79 MLAs while JD(S) has 37 MLAs in the coalition government holding power in the state. (ANI)

