BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang speaking to ANI in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
He abused people, misbehaved: BJP MLA on purported clip threatening forest official

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after a purported audio clip of threatening a forest official went viral, BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Saang on Monday said the official used to extort money from people for using the land which was given to them on lease.
"A ranger Vajpayee was taking money from poor people even when the land was not auctioned. People came to me and complained about the official. He abused the people and misbehaved with them," Saang told ANI.
"It is my duty as people's representative to stop any official from doing wrong. I have to stop if someone is doing wrong. I raised the voice of the people, I didn't do it for myself or my family," he said.
In a telephonic conversation with forest the official on August 10, the MLA had reportedly threatened him not to harass people. The official recorded the entire conversation and forwarded it on various WhatsApp groups.
Saang said that powerful people colluded with forest officials to get the auction rights of the land and exploit poor people.
"There is a land of forest department. Dalits and people belonging to Nishad and Kushwaha have planted a garden. Powerful people colluded with forest officials to get the auction rights of the land then they exploit poor people. DFO took cognisance of the matter and assured that auction will be carried out in a transparent way," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:20 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:06 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:52 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:35 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:33 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:31 IST

