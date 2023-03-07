"He has opened a shop of anger, hatred...", RSS slams Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in London

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UK where he sought the intervention of the US and Europe to restore democracy in India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that Waynand MP through his statements abroad has opened a shop of anger, hatred and violence.

"Gandhi had raised the slogan that he is going to open a Mohabbat ki dukan (shop of love) by Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it seems that instead of love, he has opened a shop of anger, hatred and violence by his actions abroad," Kumar said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment in London that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is "fundamentally fascist" has provoked a backlash with the Sangh slamming him saying the Congress leader proved the Britishers' basic idea for forming the party.

"Congress was formed by Britishers in 1885. Rahul Gandhi has proved the Britishers' motto for forming the Congress party which they formed for controlling the people who were fighting for their freedom," Indresh Kumar, a senior leader said while talking to ANI.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi is not Indian, but a foreigner dreaming of "ruling" India with help of other countries.

"He is not an Indian, but a foreigner and with the help of foreigners, he is dreaming to rule the country, which is very unfortunate. Rahul is insulting his elders that too sitting in England and is condemning India's democracy. He is conspiring to rule India which is a very heinous and condemnable act," Kumar said.

RSS leader also said that the Sangh is known as a "patriotic organization" in the whole world.



"Not only the whole country, the world knows that RSS was and will remain a patriotic organization. It was and will remain a movement for social reform, it was and will remain a movement for social service, it is a symbol of economic well-being. It does not create discrimination," Kumar added.

He also said that the Wayanad MP's remarks in London have brought shame to the party which is known as a grand old party of the country.

"A party, which was said to have fought the war of freedom has been ashamed now. What can be more humiliating than this? This is an insult to the nation, an insult to a freedom fighter, an insult to the party, an insult to the soldiers killed in the line of duty and an insult to India," the RSS leader said.

Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

Rahul Gandhi further said Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

