"He is not worried about house": KC Venugopal after Rahul Gandhi gets bungalow eviction notice

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): As Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has triggered a war of words between the grand old party and the BJP-led Union government, party general secretary KC Venugopal said that every opposition party is together and they will move forward with the same energy.

Venugopal further took a jibe at the notification sent by the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha asking to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him.

"Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country's democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told. Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy," he told ANI.

Notably, days after his disqualification as MP following a Surat court's verdict in a criminal defamation case, the Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has sent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate 12, Tughlaq Lane in the national capital.



Rahul Gandhi has been given a period of 30 days to vacate the premises to avoid eviction.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

However, Congress workers have held protests in different parts of the country following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

The party has attacked the Modi government on the issue and said that it will fight the matter legally and politically. (ANI)

