"He is yet to be matured": Maharashtra Minister slams Aaditya Thackeray for daring CM Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray for challenging CM Eknath Shinde to contest election against hims from Mumbai's Worli, and said that he (Aaditya) is yet to be matured.

"His (Aaditya's) statement shows that he is young and yet to be matured," Deepak Kesarkar said while reacting to Thackeray's challenge.

Talking to ANI, Kesarkar also said that he (Thackeray) won the elections as it was for the first time that two MLCs were fielded from one constituency.

"Even we can dare him to contest from Thane, but we won't do that. We never want to insult anybody by saying something like come and save your deposit," he added.

Kesarkar also went on advising Aaditya to work for the people and "talk less".



Aaditya Thackeray after a party meeting in Anushakti Nagar on Friday said that he challenged the CM Eknath Shinde to contest elections against him and that he would resign from his 'Worli' seat.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) to contest the assembly elections against me. I will resign from my Worli seat and he should resign from his seat. And let him contest from Worli against me. If he believes that he is so popular and so strong, he should come and take my challenge," Thackeray told ANI.



Meanwhile, Balasahebachi Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar also condemned Thackeray's aforesaid remarks and "requested" him to work with them.

He dared Thackeray with a similar challenge and said, "I want to tell Aaditya Thackeray that giving challenges is not okay. Shinde government is working progressively. I request him to work with us. I will resign in Kurla, he must also resign and prove by winning the elections against me." (ANI)

