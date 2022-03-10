He lacks conviction to learn from mistakes: Irani takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's after Congress' debacle in Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'learn from mistake' tweet after the debacle of his party in all the five states that went to Assembly polls, and said that the Wayanad MP does not have the conviction (damkham) to learn from his mistakes.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "I don't think he has the 'damkham' (strength) to learn from his mistakes. Even if he does not learn, it is the subject of his party and not ours. In UP it was said that Priyanka will infuse new life into the party, instead she destroyed it."

Slamming the Samajwadi Party for "maligning" the name of the Election Commission, the Union Minister said that they knew that the people are "uprooting" them and so they maligned the name of the election body.



"It is condemnable that the leadership of the Samajwadi Party maligned the name of the Election Commission's system and the Constitution. They knew that the people are uprooting them. They cannot blame the people, so they are maligning the name of the Election Commission," she said.

"Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier this evening.

The BJP is en route to form government in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while the party is leading in Goa and Manipur. Congress which was in power in Punjab has lost the state to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

