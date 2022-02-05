He may be referring to 'pre-2014' India: Scindia over Rahul Gandhi's 'Two-Indias' remark

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "two Indias" remark inside the Parliament during his address, and said that such a statement cannot be given by any citizen of the country adding that the Wayanad MP might be referring to the "pre-2014" India.



Speaking to the reporters here today, Scindia said, "What Rahul Gandhi is saying, such a statement cannot be given by any citizen of India. My country is one, my country is one family. My country has a culture of brotherhood. Probably, he was referring to the situation before 2014 where there was no development and there was a dominance of corruption."

"The situation before PM Modi came to power was different. After he has come to power, the country has changed, there has been a decline in corruption and rise in development," he added.

Earlier, participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi had said, "There are two visions-- one is the union of states, the union of languages and the union of cultures. This is like a bouquet of flowers and no power in the world could challenge this bouquet. There is another vision of ruling by a stick by Centre. You people have no idea of history. Because every time it has been attempted, the stick to be broken and smashed. The result of the flawed vision of the centre is two Indias being created." (ANI)

