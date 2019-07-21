National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah (File photo)
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah (File photo)

He saved his country money: Omar Abdullah backs Imran Khan's austerity drive

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:26 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As Twitterati took aim at Imran Khan, who was reportedly not received by any official upon his arrival in the United States, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday threw his weight behind the Prime Minister, saying he saved Pakistan's money.
Quoting a tweet by Pakistan-based journalist Fawad Rehman, who posted the video of Khan's arrival, Abdullah said that the reported absence of a state protocol to Khan "reflects badly" on the Donald Trump administration.
"He saved his country money it didn't need to spend AND didn't wear his ego on his sleeve like most "leaders" do. Remind me again why that's a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than on @ImranKhanPTI IMO," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.
Khan is currently on a three-day visit to the US. The cricketer-turned-politician, who took a commercial flight instead of a private jet to cut down on expenses, was instead received by his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others at the Dulles International Airport.
A video shared by PTI showed Khan deboarding the commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan's ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took the people mover for leaving the airport.
As Khan did not receive his due welcome, netizens used this opportunity to have a good laugh. "Pakistan didn't do very well in the World Cup, but this seems a harsh punishment," a Twitterer said.
In a bid to cut costs with a struggling economy back home, Khan had earlier expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during his visit to the US capital.
Pakistani daily, The Dawn, had reported the news while adding that the US Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of all visiting dignitaries, is not "very receptive" towards the idea as it could pose security risks and cause inconvenience to the people. Local authorities, who are responsible for the smooth flow of Washington DC traffic during a foreign dignitary's visit, have not expressed their keenness either.
Khan is expected to discuss Afghanistan and peace in the South Asian region during his upcoming meeting with Trump on July 22. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:44 IST

K'taka: BJP MLAs lodged at Ramada Hotel enjoy de-stress session,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state, BJP Karnataka MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, enjoyed de-stress session and performed yoga here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Jharkhand: 4 members of 3 families murdered over suspicion of witchcraft

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Four elderly members of three different families were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Siskari area here in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly over their involvement in witchcraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:33 IST

Adityanath visits Sonbhadra firing victims' families

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the people who were gunned down over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:22 IST

Amit Shah, other senior leaders pay tribute to ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani and Sushama Swaraj paid tributes to former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:20 IST

Srinagar B.Ed college organises blood donation camp

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Srinagar B.Ed college, in association with the Department of Health Services, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:18 IST

ETBPS records high voter turnout of 60.14 per cent during Lok...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for the service voters registered a record voter turnout of 60.14 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, the Election Commission said on Sunday, signalling the initiative's success.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:17 IST

K'taka crisis: BSP MLA to skip floor test tomorrow on Mayawati's...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): N Mahesh, the lone BSP MLA the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was counting on, on Sunday said he will not be attending the floor test scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:59 IST

UP: Energy Minister says Hapur man's Rs 128 crore power bill...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after a resident of Chamri in Hapur allegedly received an electricity bill of over Rs 128 crore, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Mishra on Sunday said that it will be rectified.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:58 IST

President, PM, other leaders condole demise of ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 82 following a short illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Church Chamber building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A level-2 fire broke out in the third floor of Church Chamber building at Merry Weather road in Colaba on Sunday. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:35 IST

WB CM holds Martyr's Day mega rally in Dharamtala; slams BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Uttarakhand: Locals use makeshift trolley to cross river, risk...

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Locals in Uttarakhand's Danijela village are risking their lives every day as they have to use a makeshift hanging trolley to cross the river in the area which is overflowing owing to frequent rains.

Read More
iocl