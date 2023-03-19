"Headlines today about corrupt protesting action against them": PM Modi takes dig at Oppn

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): In a dig at the previous governments at the Centre, PM Modi on Saturday said news headlines prior to 2014 were mostly about scams worth crores unearthed across sectors and people hitting the streets in protest. "But the headlines today are majorly about the corrupt taking to the streets to protest action in corruption cases," PM Modi said.

While the country is celebrating the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era) and is on course to mark 100 years of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday focussed on the key takeaways of his government in the first 75 days of this year while address the India Today Conclave 2023.

PM Modi said, "It's been 75 days this year. I only want to talk about the past 75 days of this year. In these 75 days, a historic green Budget was presented and a greenfield airport was inaugurated at Shivamogga, Karnataka. Also, in these 75 days, work on the next phase of Mumbai's Metro Rail project was started. It was also in the first 75 days of this year that the world's longest river cruise was flagged off in the country and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was dedicated to the nation."

He added that a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, facilitating a faster and hassle-free commute between the two cities, was also opened in these 75 days. "A Vande Bharat train, connecting Mumbai to Visakhapatnam, was flagged off and the permanent campus of IIT Dharwad was also inaugurated in the first 75 days of this year. Also, 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar were named after recipients of the Param Vir Chakra. All these happened in these 75 days," PM Modi added.

He said the country also witnessed the launch of E-20 fuel after achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, while Asia's most advanced Helicopter manufacturing facility was inaugurated at Tumkuru in Karnataka in these 75 days.

PM Modi also touched Air India placing bulk aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus, marking arguably the biggest-ever aircraft deal in the world.

He added that over the last 75 days, the milestone of 10 crore teleconsultations was achieved through the e-Sanjeevani app, 8 crore new tap water connections were provided, 100 per cent electrification of rail networks was achieved, a new batch of 12 cheetahs arrived at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India's Women Under-19 team won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup, and the country basked in the glory of 'RRR' and the 'Elephant Whisperers' winning at the Oscars this year.

PM Modi informed further that in the past 75 days, India hosted 28 crucial G20 meetings, the Energy Summit and the Global Millets Conference, adding that more than a hundred countries also took part in the Aero India Summit in Bengaluru, which showcased the country's prowess in the skies.

Further listing the key achievements in the first 75 days of this year, PM Modi said that a link through UPI was established with Singapore to facilitate seamless monetary transactions between the two countries, while the Centre also mobilised rescue and relief for thousands of earthquake-hit people in Turkey and Syria as part of 'Operation Dost'.

Also referring to the first-of-its-kind Indo-Bangladesh gas pipeline that was inaugurated earlier on Saturday evening, PM Modi said, "All these developments bear testimony to this being India's moment."

He said while his government was focused on building infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, and airports, the world is being drawn to the Indian culture and its soft power. "Today, Yoga has become popular all over the world. There is an enthusiasm and global appeal for Ayurveda as well as traditional Indian food and beverages," Prime Minister Modi said.

Citing the twin Oscar wins, he noted further that Indian films and music were also drawing global attraction. He said India's millets -- Shree Anna -- was reaching the far corners of the globe.

He stated further that India's ideas and potential to contribute to the "Global Good' -- be it the International Solar Alliance or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure -- was also being recognised by the world. "This is why the world is saying today that this is India's moment," PM Modi said.

He also noted that many countries across the globe were returning ancient Indian idols to their rightful place.

"The feature of the India Moment is the promise coupled with performance," Prime Minister Modi said.

Further sharpening his attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi said the media, which gained a lot of TRPs covering scams of the past now have the opportunity to cover the action against the corrupt to boost their rating points.

He said earlier, there used to be regular headlines of bomb blasts in cities and Naxal attacks whereas today, there is no news other than of peace and prosperity.

He recalled that earlier there used to be news about big infrastructure projects being stopped in the name of the environment, whereas today, there is positive news related to the environment along with those about the construction of new highways and expressways.

He added that news reports about tragic train accidents are now down to a trickle and the new-age trains, including the Vande Bharat express, hogging the news space and headlines more.

He said while Air India was previously in the news for scams and debt, it was now making headlines for striking the biggest aircraft deal in India's aviation history.

"The India Moment has brought this positive change through promise and performance," Prime Minister Modi added. (ANI)