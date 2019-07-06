New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): for his Ministry shows an appreciable increase of more than18.67 per cent over the last year's budget and reflects the importance accorded to the health sector by the government.

He said an additional Rs 9859.12 crore have been allocated in the budget estimates of 2019-20 over the budget estimates of last fiscal.

He said the flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme has seen an increase of 154.87 per cent (Rs. 4956 crore). The budget estimate for 2018-19 was Rs 52,800 crore whereas that of the current fiscal is Rs. 62659.12 crore.

An official release said there has been an increase of 92.44 per cent (Rs. 402.06 crore) over the previous year in the Asha Benefit package.

It said there has been an increase of 154.24 per cent for FSSAI for strengthening of food testing system in the country.

A basic excise duty has been has been imposed on tobacco and tobacco products, which will help tobacco control efforts, it added. (ANI)