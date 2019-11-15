Health Minister loses cool, shouts at protesters in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar (Bihar) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday lost his cool for allegedly shouting at the protesters in Bihar's Buxar who were peacefully protesting against the lack of healthcare facilities in the state-run hospitals.

The protesters including the disabled alleged that Choubey pushed them and screamed at them while they were silently holding the placards on his arrival outside the circuit house.

"From the last 10 months, the ultrasound machine is lying defunct in district hospital even after assurance from the minister that it will be repaired soon. We came to protest but the minister got angry and started pushing us. He pushed us and also the people who were disabled. We were just silently holding the protest," said a local activist who was amongst people who protested outside the guest house where the Union Minister was staying.

Another agitated protester told media that they will launch a large scale protest if the minister did not seek an apology and fulfill their demands.

"We are not going to stop. We will continue to stop if he will not apologise," said Jitender Thakur, another protest.

In October, ink was thrown at Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place when the Union Minister was greeting people and media persons and a man, not identified yet, hurled ink at the minister as he turned away. The ink spilled all over his waistcoat and car. (ANI)

