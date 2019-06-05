Health Minister urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal to join Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal urging them to join the Central government's flagship health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

According to a statement from his office, the Union Minister talked to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

Taking stock of the situation that three States and one Union Territory (UT) are yet to join the AB-PMJAY scheme, he said, "It is important that the benefits of the visionary scheme like Ayushman Bharat should reach all deprived and vulnerable people in the country. I will make all efforts to convince the remaining states and UT to bring the benefits of the scheme to their people and ensure that no eligible person is deprived of these benefits."

In his letter, the Minister claimed that it is due to clear and transparent processes, ease of access and benefits to a large section of the poor population that 32 states and UTs have accepted the scheme.

Urging them to join the scheme, the Minister argued that the states would gain resources, national portability, state-of-the-art technological platforms, implementation systems, and world-class analytics systems at no additional cost.

The Minister promised that financial resources will be made available to the states with adequate flexibility in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

According to the statement by his office, Dr Harsh Vardhan also assured full support and cooperation to states in aligning their own schemes with Ayushman Bharat. (ANI)

