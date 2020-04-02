Health workers, police attacked by mob in Munger

Munger (Bihar) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Health workers and the police officials who went to collect the blood samples of the suspected COVID-19 patients were allegedly attacked by a mob here.

The stones were pelted at the medical staff and the cops at the Hazrat Ganj Chowk of Qasim Bazar police station area in Munger. The ambulances were also damaged.

Locals alleged that the quarantine facility provided by the administration is like a prison.

A medical officer Zafar Ahmed, told ANI that some of the patients also ran away from the quarantine facility but were later caught by the police.

"In this case, the police will register a case against the miscreants and take action against them," he added. (ANI)

