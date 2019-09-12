nion Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
nion Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Hefty fines imposed not to generate revenue but to save lives: Gadkari

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid public outcry over new provisions in the new Motor Vehicles Act, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said hefty fines were not imposed to generate revenue for the government but to save lives of the people.
"We are implementing this to create respect and fear for the law so none can do such type of thing. That is the reason behind it. If you obey the law, you don't have to give any fine. 30 years before, the fine was 100 rupees. Now what is the value of Rs 100 today?" he told ANI.
"The state government can decide on fines. There is no problem. But this is not a revenue earning proposal. This is for saving lives of people. We are losing 2 per cent of GDP due to road accidents. It is not the responsibility of the government to save the lives of the people? That is the spirit behind the law. It was not the intention of the government to increase fine to get revenue for the government," the minister added.
After the heavy fines introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines.
Advocating the hefty fines levied as per the amended bill for traffic violations, Gadkari said, "Some may also argue that we have increased the death penalty for rape of a minor girl. Some may say it is very strong but why are we implementing it then? Because we want to create fear in them about the law. If you obey law you don't have to pay a penalty. It's as simple as that."
The minister took pains to explain the process of what went in to make the bill possible and how it was supported by various political parties.
"When we considered this bill, it was done by a committee that had studied laws of the UK, the US and Canada," he said.
Defending the cases of huge amounts of challans being issued, Gadkari accused the "microscopic" media of highlighting these cases without going into the merits of the cases.
"You spoke about the truck case, the driver didn't have anything, no driving license nothing. It was overloaded, the driver was drunk. It could have killed people. Should he not be fined?" asked the minister. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 08:11 IST

Delhi: 2 arrested after a group thrashes three on suspicion of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with an incident where three people were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of child-lifting in Abul Fazal Enclave area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:57 IST

Gadkari backs Sitharaman's claim that 'millennials' mindset...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:43 IST

Andhra govt to introduce English medium from next academic year

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year and the necessary training will be imparted to teachers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:23 IST

Uttar Pradesh to use plastic waste into road construction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce plastic use, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the state's Public Works Department (PWD) will use plastic waste into the construction of roads in five cities including Lu

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:22 IST

Sushil Modi not in BJP but in Nitish Kumar's party: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

CalTech's Provost met ISRO chairman Sivan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Professor David Tirrell, Provost of California Institute of Technology (CalTech), USA met ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:35 IST

Delhi: Case registered against director's son under POCSO Act

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A case was registered against the son of a director of a TV serial under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he allegedly kissed a minor child at Lodhi Garden here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:34 IST

Bihar man returns home when family was observing his Terahvin

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old man returned home on the day his family was observing his Terahvin (a ceremony conducted to mark the final day of mourning after the death of a person).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:42 IST

Sardar Patel was right and Nehru wrong on J-K: RS Prasad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that country's first deputy Prime Minister "Sardar Patel was right and Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong in respect of Jammu and Kashmir."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:03 IST

'If you need to beat officials then do it, but cheating with...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Wednesday said cheating with farmers will not be tolerated even if we need to "beat officials with shoes."

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:23 IST

MoS Reddy felicitates CISF expedition team which scaled Mount...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday attended an event to felicitate the 16-member expedition team of CISF which successfully scaled the Mount Satopanth peak.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:15 IST

East Coast Railway to ban single-use plastic at railway...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, East Coast Railway (ECoR) will get rid of single-use plastics at railway stations in its jurisdictions and trains by October 2.

Read More
iocl