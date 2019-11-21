BJP MP Hema Malini (File Photo)
BJP MP Hema Malini (File Photo)

Hema Malini raises terror of monkeys in LS, TMC member recalls how his glasses were snatched

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Members cutting across party lines in Lok Sabha on Thursday expressed concern over the terror of monkeys after the matter was raised by BJP member Hema Malini who said people had even been killed in Vrindavan due to attacks by the simians.
Hema Malini was joined by LJP member Chirag Paswan who said that there is monkey menace in Lutyen's Delhi and children cannot sit in gardens.
Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said his spectacles were swiftly snatched during his visit to the temple town and were recovered after the monkey was offered "fruity".
The members said the problem was serious and the government needs to take action.
Hema Malini, who is the lawmaker from Mathura, said that the natural habitat of monkeys has shrunk and people in Vrindavan are forced to deal with them strictly when they visit residential areas in search of food.
She said pilgrims give fried food such as 'kachori' and `samosa' to monkeys due to which they are falling sick, inturn affecting the health of people.
She said attempts had been made to sterilise monkeys which turned them "very violent". "They have made life-threatening attacks. People have been killed in Vrindavan," she said.
Hema Malini said animals also have the right to live and the forest department should create a "monkey safari" which will solve the problem. "Please do not treat the matter lightly. It is a very, very important matter," she said.
Paswan said monkey menace was a big issue in Delhi also and boards had been put up to be careful of them.
Referring to residences in Lutyen's Delhi, he said children cannot sit in gardens due to fear. "There is a terror of monkeys," he said.
He said deforestation has led to the reduction of forests which makes monkeys come near residential areas. "Their habitat is being destroyed so they are coming to our houses," he said.
Bandopadhyay said he regularly visits Rama Krishna mission in Vrindavan and during one such time at Banke Bihari Mandir, his spectacles were whisked off his face.
"I had only taken a step or two and there was a touching feeling. There was no spectacle on my eyes. It was unbelievable," Bandyopadhyay said. He said fruity packs were offered to the monkey and he gave the spectacles back.
Bandyopadhyay said that notices have been put up in the area asking people to keep spectacles in their pocket.
"They wait, demand it. The situation is very, very dangerous. Please take the issue seriously. The serious issue can be tackled by the government," he said. (ANI)

