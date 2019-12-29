Hemant Soren takes oath as CM along with 3 other Cabinet ministers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand along with three other leaders were also sworn in as the Cabinet ministers of the state.

Two leaders from the Congress">Congress party -- Alamgir Alam and state unit party chief Rameshwar Oraon, and RJD">RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were administered the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet ministers.

Oraon, who previously served as a Union Minister in the UPA government, won the 2019 Assembly elections by defeating BJP's Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga seat.

Alam was on Tuesday elected the Congress">Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Jharkhand. His name was proposed by Oraon and was seconded by other MLAs.

Satyananda Bhogta, on the other hand, is the only MLA who succeeded in winning the elections from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD">RJD). He too has formerly served as a minister in the state government.

Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today with Governor Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office and secrecy to him and other ministers.

A galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground here.

In a show of opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress">Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event. (ANI)

