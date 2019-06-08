Here is how Jagan Reddy's Cabinet looks like

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday took charge of the government in the state with the swearing in of 25 cabinet ministers, five amongst which will be his deputies.

Reddy had promised to make one deputy CM from each community which he fulfilled.

From the ST quota, Kurupam MLA Pamula Pushpa Sreevani was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Tribal Welfare. While in the SC category, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was made the deputy CM and allotted Revenue, Registration and Stamps portfolio.

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas was made the deputy CM from the Kapu community and allotted the Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education portfolios.

K Narayana Swamy (Kuruba caste) was made deputy CM from the Other Backward Class and allotted Excise and Commercial Taxes portfolios, while under the minority quota, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Minority Welfare.

Among the others, Dharmana Krishna Das was allotted Road and Building, Botcha SatyaNarayana was allotted Urban development and Municipal Administration, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao was given Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Kurasala Kannababu-Agriculture and Cooperation, Viswarupu Pinipe got Social Welfare and Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju was given Housing.

Women ministers such as Taneti Vanita got Women and Child Welfare, Mekathothi Sucharitha got Home and Disaster Management. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana was given Animal Husbandry, Audimulapu Suresh got Education Ministry, while Mekapati Goutham Reddy got Industries, Commerce and Information Technology with Bugganna Rajendranath being allotted Finance, Planning and Legislative affairs.

Balineni Srinivas Reddy has been allotted Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology and Anil Kumar Poluboina got Irrigation ministry under the government led by Reddy.

Jagan Reddy was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 in a grand ceremony at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada.

Reddy, 46, led his party to a huge victory in the recently held state and national elections in the state.

The YSR Congress won 151 of 175 seats in the Assembly, wiping out N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

