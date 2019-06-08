Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Jaganmohan Reddy at swearing in of his cabinet ministers on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Jaganmohan Reddy at swearing in of his cabinet ministers on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Here is how Jagan Reddy's Cabinet looks like

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:29 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday took charge of the government in the state with the swearing in of 25 cabinet ministers, five amongst which will be his deputies.
Reddy had promised to make one deputy CM from each community which he fulfilled.
From the ST quota, Kurupam MLA Pamula Pushpa Sreevani was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Tribal Welfare. While in the SC category, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was made the deputy CM and allotted Revenue, Registration and Stamps portfolio.
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas was made the deputy CM from the Kapu community and allotted the Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education portfolios.
K Narayana Swamy (Kuruba caste) was made deputy CM from the Other Backward Class and allotted Excise and Commercial Taxes portfolios, while under the minority quota, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Minority Welfare.
Among the others, Dharmana Krishna Das was allotted Road and Building, Botcha SatyaNarayana was allotted Urban development and Municipal Administration, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao was given Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Kurasala Kannababu-Agriculture and Cooperation, Viswarupu Pinipe got Social Welfare and Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju was given Housing.
Women ministers such as Taneti Vanita got Women and Child Welfare, Mekathothi Sucharitha got Home and Disaster Management. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana was given Animal Husbandry, Audimulapu Suresh got Education Ministry, while Mekapati Goutham Reddy got Industries, Commerce and Information Technology with Bugganna Rajendranath being allotted Finance, Planning and Legislative affairs.
Balineni Srinivas Reddy has been allotted Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology and Anil Kumar Poluboina got Irrigation ministry under the government led by Reddy.
Jagan Reddy was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 in a grand ceremony at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada.
Reddy, 46, led his party to a huge victory in the recently held state and national elections in the state.
The YSR Congress won 151 of 175 seats in the Assembly, wiping out N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

20 days old minor beaten to death in Ahmedabad

Ahmadabad (Gujarat) [India] Jun 8 (ANI): A 20-days-old girl was allegedly killed by local goons in the Meghaninagar area, the police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:39 IST

Is this new India where daughters are raped, murdered: Akhilesh Yadav

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at the ruling BJP's 'new India' slogan while referring to the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Amit Shah to take meeting of state committee general secretaries...

Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all State Committee General Secretaries of the party on June 13 and 14.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

BJP fumes over Mamata for not attending NITI Aayog's meeting,...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deciding not to attend NITI Aayog's meeting, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that she does not believe in constitutional institutions and her behaviour has become a hurdle in the

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

Delhi: 3 Nigerians held on cheating charge

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested three Nigerian nationals on Saturday for allegedly cheating people of lakhs of rupees in the name of matrimonial proposals, visa assistance and job offers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

All possible steps will be taken to locate the plane and...

Jorhat (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday interacted with the families of IAF personnel who were onboard the missing AN-32 aircraft and assured them that all possible steps would be taken to locate the plane and personnel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:20 IST

PM Modi is a liar, doesn't have truth on his side: Rahul in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a liar and does not have the truth on his side."

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:10 IST

BJP leaders from Odisha visit Fani-hit Puri, prepare roadmap for...

Puri (Odisha) [India], 8 June (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Odisha state visited Rahangiria village, which was one of the worst affected areas by Cyclone Fani in the Puri district of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:10 IST

CCTV footage helps police arrest 3 minors linked to multiple burglaries

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): With the help of footage from 80 CCTV cameras, police have apprehended three minors in a burglary incident at Gufa Mandir and Shalimar Bagh. Several stolen articles were recovered from the trio.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:03 IST

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a second summons to former Union Aviation Minister Praful Patel in connection with the airline seat allocation scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:44 IST

Delhi Police bust a gang of six robbers

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A gang of six that used to rob passengers in public transport was busted by Crime Branch last night, said police on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Haryana: 17 yrs old girl found in canal in Fatehabad

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The body of a 17-year-old girl with injuries on its head was found floating in a canal in Ratia area of the district on Saturday.

Read More
iocl