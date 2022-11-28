"He's the leader of lies...," Kharge hits out at PM Modi

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him as a "leader of lies".

The Congress chief accused the BJP and its top leaders of resorting to prevarications in order to gain the sympathy of the people.

Addressing an election rally in Dediapada in Narmada district, Kharge said, "They ask us, especially Modiji and Shah (Amit shah) what the Congress has done in 70 years. If we have not done anything in 70 years then you wouldn't have democracy in the country.

"A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I am also poor, am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would've had my tea. Then you say that you are poor and somebody abuses you. If you say it for sympathy then people have become smarter now. If you lie once or twice people will hear but how many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four public meetings in the state today. He will address rallies in Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar and Rajkot today.



The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress also hopes to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP. (ANI)

