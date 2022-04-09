'Hiding like a rat': BJP leader Saumitra Khan slams TMC's Anubrata Mandal for 'involvement' in Birbhum violence

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): West Bengal BJP vice president Saumitra Khan on Saturday hit out at Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case and said that he is dodging the CBI inquiry into the matter and "hiding like a rat" in the hospital in the name of ill health.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "CBI had asked Anubrata to appear in Kolkata's Nizam Palace for questioning in the cattle smuggling case. He wrote to CBI and said that he wishes to take part in the interrogation, but it is not possible as he is being admitted to the hospital due to ill health."

"Anubrata Mandal always says 'Khela Hobe', he played with the lives of the people in Birbhum and now he is hiding like a rat," the BJP leader added.



Talking about the preliminary report submitted by the CBI in the Calcutta High Court in the Birbhum violence case, Khan slammed TMC leaders, Anubrata Mandal and Rana Singh for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum violence in which nine people were charred to death in West Bengal, and said that the violence was planned and took place at will.

"Two people are very dominant in Birbhum, one is Anubrata Mandal and the other is Rana Singh. If both of them were not involved in the incident, then Birbhum's SP, Additional SP, DSP, would not have let the incident happen silently. The incident was planned and executed at will. CBI is looking into the case now, but Mandal has sucked people's blood," he said.

The BJP leader exuded confidence in the Court and CBI and said that "the perpetrators will be punished".

The CBI in its preliminary report on West Bengal's Birbhum massacre has said that the massacre was planned and organized and the incident was a direct result of the killing of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday handed over Sheikh's murder probe to the CBI saying that the case is interlinked with the arson at Birbhum's Rampurhat which resulted in the death of nine persons. (ANI)

