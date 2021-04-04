High-octane campaign for Tamil Nadu elections ends, polling on April 6

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): The high-octane poll campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections being held in a single phase on April 6 came to an end at 7 pm on Sunday.

Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The state is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). MK Stalin-led DMK, which is out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with ruling party AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies.

The AIADMK launched scathing attacks against the DMK for practising dynastic politics and promised development. On the other side, Stalin has called the AIADMK government a slave to the BJP and alleged corruption during its tenure. Stalin said the AIDMK government has taken Tamil Nadu back 50 years.

In Tamil Nadu, the people have traditionally seen the DMK and the AIADMK hold power alternately since 1967. However, AIADMK emerged victorious in the last two Assembly elections. This is the first Assembly elections being held without two veterans of Tamil Nadu politics, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). PMK and BJP are contesting in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly while the AIADMK has fielded its candidates for the rest of the seats.

MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Candidates of MDMK, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and one of the two candidates of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will contest on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

Besides AIADMK and DMK, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are promising to give the third alternative in the state.



Key constituencies

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi seat in Salem district). DMK fielded a debutant 37-year-old T Sampath Kumar.

Stalin is trying his luck again from Kolathur seat. He will face AIADMK's Adhi Rajaram in Kolathur. Stalin has contested twice in 2011 and 2016 and has emerged victorious on both occasions.

Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK's coordinator O Panneerselvam is in the fray from Bodinayakkanur. DMK has pitted Thanga Tamilselvan against him.

DMK chief MK Stalin's son and party's youth-wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin is making his electoral debut with this election. He is contesting from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency and will face Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan will be making his electoral debut from Coimbatore (South).

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar is contesting for the seventh time from Royapuram seat. He secured the seat five times. DMK has nominated businessman Murthy against him.

According to the Election Commission, as per the final electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision, 2021, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,26,74,446 including 3,08,38,473 males, 3,18,28,727 females and 7,246 third gender.

As per the final rolls, the Assembly constituency with the highest number of electors is Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district with 6,94,845 electors. The lowest number of electors are in Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai with 1,76,272 electors. (ANI)

