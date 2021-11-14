Higher officials of Bihar part of illicit liquor racket, alleges Chirag Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over deaths in Bihar due to consumption of illicit liquor and accused higher officials in the state of being a part of the racket.

"The Chief Minister should answer why alcohol is still available to the public in Bihar. He won't answer this question because higher officials of the state are part of the racket and Nitish Kumar is known to run the government through his officials," said Paswan in a press conference here.

Further accusing that Nitish Kumar runs his government through an ivory tower where he doesn't get proper information of Bihar, Paswan said, "He doesn't go and meet families of victims, that is why he doesn't know the reality. He sits in his ivory tower where he does not get the correct information from his officials."



"Our party leaders visited Gopalganj, Datia and Muzzarfarpur where many people have been died after consuming the illicit liquor. I met the family of these victims. Every day someone or the other is dying because of this in Bihar which does come into the foray," Paswan said.

"It's been five years since the law banning alcohol in Bihar has been passed but still has not been implemented in the state properly," he added.

Recently, deaths were reported in some districts of Bihar after people there consumed illicit liquor.

As per Bihar Police, a total of 49,900 cases were registered in different districts of Bihar after conducting special raids under the State Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act-2018 from January 2021 to October 2021 and a total of 38,72,645 litres of illicit liquor were recovered and confiscated in the state. (ANI)

