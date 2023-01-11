'Highly objectionable, anti-Constitution': Brinda Karat responds to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interview

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday hit out on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remark, saying his statement was "highly objectionable, anti-Constitution and provocative".

In an interview with the Organiser and the Panchjanya, publications that are considered mouthpieces of the RSS, Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. Our Muslim community is safe and secure. They are not harmed in today's Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."

He added that anyone who lives in India should abandon the notion of supremacy.



in response to Bhagwat's comment, Karat said, "The RSS chief's statement is against the Constitution. It is objectionable and provocative. The court should also take suo moto notice of his statement."

The former Rajya Sabha MP added, "It seems Bhagwat ji will prepare and decide the criteria (for living in India). Bhagwat ji and all his Hindutva brigade should read the Constitution, especially articles 14 and 15, among others. Every citizen has equal rights in our country irrespective of religion."

"Should Mohan Bhagwat decide how we behave? Former RSS Chief Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar had said if Muslims want to live in India then they will have to remain subordinate. The present RSS chief wants to impose this understanding and thinking even today," she alleged.

The RSS chief had also said population control cannot be by a force, adding that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people also have a Right to Life and deserve social acceptance. (ANI)

