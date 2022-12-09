Himachal: Amid high drama over CM, Congress holds meet at party HQ

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Amid the debate surrounding the chief minister for Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Friday held a meeting with the party's observer Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charge Rajeev Shukla, probable CM Pratibha Singh, and all the elected MLAs, at its Shimla headquarters.

The meeting also comprised the party's state co-in charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leaders Sanjay Dutt and Tajinder Singh Bittu.





Earlier on Friday, supporters of Congress' Himachal president Pratibha Singh gathered outside the party's Shimla headquarters and demanded that she be named the next chief minister.

Amid sloganeering, they said the party got a winning mandate only under her leadership and it would be a huge mistake on the part of the high command if she is not considered for the position.



On Thursday, the Congress came out victorious in the Assembly elections, winning 40 seats. While BJP could only aggregate 25 seats in the final tally, the difference in vote share between the two parties was less than 1 per cent.

However, finalising its chief ministerial candidate for the hill-state is emerging a tricky task for the Congress, with many, including Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh including the widow of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh who led the party's electoral charge in the state, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. (ANI)

