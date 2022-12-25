Himachal BJP delegation calls on governor, submits memorandum against govt

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by former chief minister and the newly elected Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, on Sunday called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanatha Arlekar and submitted a memorandum against the Congress government for denotifying the previous government's decisions.



"Institutions already functional in Himachal Pradesh are being denotified. We have requested the Governor to review the situation and examine legal options," Thakur told mediapersons on Sunday.

Former CM Thakur was unanimously named the leader of the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting in Shimla. He was later appointed the LoP in the 68-member Assembly.





Thakur also thanked the party leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party's national president JP Nadda on being entrusted with the new responsibility.

After the Congress bested the BJP in a closely fought Himachal Assembly polls, winning a total of 40 seats to the saffron party's 25, Sukhu took oath as the new CM on December 11.

The former leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of the Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (ANI)

