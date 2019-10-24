Himachal by-polls: BJP candidate Vishal Nehria wins Dharamshala seat

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP candidate Vishal Nehria on Thursday won Dharmshala by-poll seat with 23498 votes.

The BJP supporters began celebrating the victory soon after the declaration of the result.

The supporters, who were beaming with joy, garlanded Nehria and distributed sweets among each other while swinging on the beats of dhol.

Nehria was pitted against Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan, who could only manage to achieve 8212 votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) results.

The seat was vacated by Kishan Kapoor following his election to the Lok Sabha for which the polling took place on October 21 in the state. (ANI)

