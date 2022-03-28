Himachal CM extends greetings to Pramod Sawant for taking oath as Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday extended his greetings to Pramod Sawant for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Goa.

"Hearty congratulations from Devbhoomi Himachal to Newly sworn-in CM Pramod Sawant and his new cabinet members," tweeted Sawant.

Thakur, along with other Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and various Union Ministers were also present at the ceremony.

Exuding confidence in the leadership of Sawant, Thakur said, 'I am confident that Pramod Sawant will take Goa to a new phase of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium today.

In the recently-concluded Goa Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. It fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but formed the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents. (ANI)