Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur flays Congress while launching development projects in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur targetted the Congress while launching development projects worth Rs 90 crore for the Karsog Assembly constituency in Mandi district.

He announced the opening of a Degree College at Pangna and starting of M.A. History and M.Sc. classes at Degree College, Karsog.

Targetting the Congress, CM said, "Congress party was passing through a difficult phase as on the one hand, the Congress was organizing Bharat Jado Yatra, the Congress MLAs of Goa and senior Congress leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Himachal Congress Working President Pawan Kajal and sitting MLA Lakhvinder Rana has launched Congress Chodo campaign."



Thakur, further said, "Now a senior Congress leader of the State Ram Lal Thakur has resigned as Senior Vice President of the party accusing the Congress leadership of nepotism and self-projection. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even measures wheat flour in litres, which shows his ignorance of the common man's issues."

He said that the opposition leaders were finding it difficult to digest the clarion call of the present State Government to ensure 'Mission Repeat'.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Congress in the State was misleading the youth by organizing 'Yatra' against unemployment. Youth would not get carried away by their canards.

He said that thousands of employments were provided in the State in the government sector alone. Over 10,000 posts were filled in Jal Shakti Vibhag and 5,000 workers were being appointed in PWD alone. An assistance of Rs. 1 crore was being provided to youth to start their self-employment ventures. (ANI)

