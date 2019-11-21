Himachal CM meets Sitharaman for speedy clearance of externally aided projects

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to request for clearances for externally aided projects submitted to the centre.

Thakur had called on Sitharaman today and requested the granting of the clearances of the project as soon as possible.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur was also present during the meeting.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

