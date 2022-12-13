Himachal CM Sukhu, his deputy to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 16

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri are scheduled to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Friday.

According to sources, all other Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs will also join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 100th day on December 16 (Friday). (ANI)