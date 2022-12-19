Himachal CM Sukhu tests Covid positive ahead of meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for the Coronavirus infection, sources from Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Monday.

Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today.

All of his dated programs will now be rescheduled. (ANI)